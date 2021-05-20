Manitoba reports record-setting daily COVID-19 case count, 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is reporting its highest ever daily COVID-19 case count and health officials say another three Manitobans with the virus have died.

In a release the province said 603 new infections had been identified as of Thursday morning.

The province’s previous highest daily case count — 593 infections — was reported Nov. 22, 2020, according to provincial statistics.

The deaths reported Thursday include a woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg area, a man in his 50s from the Winnipeg area, and a man in his 70s from the Southern Health region.

3:33 Answering your COVID-19 questions, May 20 Answering your COVID-19 questions, May 20

All but one of the latest victims had been stricken with the B.1.1.7 variant of concern, first identified in the United Kingdom, health official said.

Story continues below advertisement

Since March 2020, 1,019 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and 46,916 people have contracted the virus.

As of Thursday, health officials say Manitoba has 4,659 active cases of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day Thursday Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said tighter COVID-19 restrictions will be announced going in to the May long weekend.

More to come…