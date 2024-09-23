Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

50 people report gastrointestinal illness after attending P.E.I. shellfish festival

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2024 4:26 pm
1 min read
P.E.I.'s chief public health office is looking into an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness reported among 50 people who attended a shellfish festival over the weekend. Dr. Heather Morrison, chief medical officer for Prince Edward Island, speaks to the media in Charlottetown, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis. View image in full screen
P.E.I.'s chief public health office is looking into an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness reported among 50 people who attended a shellfish festival over the weekend. Dr. Heather Morrison, chief medical officer for Prince Edward Island, speaks to the media in Charlottetown, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Public health officials in Prince Edward Island are investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness reported among 50 people who attended a shellfish festival over the weekend.

A department of health spokesperson says public health is working with the organizers of the PEI International Shellfish Festival in Charlottetown to determine the source of the illness.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

About 50 people have so far reported symptoms after attending the festival.

The province has created a website for attendees to report if they have recently experienced nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps or fever.

Trending Now

Anyone who is actively experiencing symptoms is encouraged to send an email to the chief public health office.

Organizers of the shellfish festival did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices