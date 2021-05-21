SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs captain discharged from hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2021 11:20 am

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been discharged from hospital, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher in the aftermath of a collision.

The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael’s Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs, Habs square off in NHL playoffs for 1st time since 1979' Leafs, Habs square off in NHL playoffs for 1st time since 1979
Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs say he was thoroughly examined by the hospital’s neurosurgical team and the club’s medical director.

Trending Stories

The club says Tavares will be out indefinitely.

The 30-year-old centre crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period of Thursday’s playoff series opener and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell.

Tavares gave a thumbs up as he was wheeled off the ice and transported to hospital.

The Canadians beat the Leafs 2-1 in Game 1. Game 2 is Saturday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagToronto Maple Leafs tagMaple Leafs tagLeafs tagLeafs hockey tagToronto sports tagtoronto hockey tagToronto Leafs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers