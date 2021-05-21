What’s open and closed in Kingston for the 2021 May long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

With Ontario’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order still in place, many of the usual activities that would mark the May long weekend in Kingston are closed.

Gatherings indoors and out are still limited to those within your household, and restaurants will remain open for take-out only until June 14, when the province commences lifting of lockdown measures.

Starting Saturday, golf courses and driving ranges, soccer and other sports fields, tennis and basketball courts and skate parks will begin reopening.

No outdoor sports or recreational classes are permitted. As heat rises in the area, local splash pads will remain closed as well.

According to KFL&A Public Health, the Beechgrove assessment centre will be open for regular hours, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., throughout the long weekend.

All government offices and banks will be closed on the stat holiday Monday.

LCBOs will remain shuttered on Victoria Day, with most Beer Stores in Kingston closed as well — except the Concession Street and Midland Avenue locations, which will both be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shopping

Farm Boy: Closed Monday

Closed Monday Loblaws locations: Open Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Metro locations: Open Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No Frills, Division Street: Open Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No Frills, Bath Road: Closed Monday

Closed Monday Food Basics, Princess Street: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday

Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday Food Basics, Bath Road: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Food Basics, Barrack Street: Closed Monday

Closed Monday FreshCo: Open Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cataraqui Centre: Closed Monday

City services

Garbage, Green Bin and recycling : No collection on Monday. Collection occurs the day after your regular collection day.

: No collection on Monday. Collection occurs the day after your regular collection day. Kingston Transit : Bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

: Bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday. Kingston Access Services : Operates with limited service Monday. Call 613-542-2512 for information.

: Operates with limited service Monday. Call 613-542-2512 for information. Kingston Area Recycling Centre : Closed Monday.

: Closed Monday. Administrative Offices (including Housing and Social Services on Montreal Street and Provincial Offences): Closed Monday.

(including Housing and Social Services on Montreal Street and Provincial Offences): Closed Monday. Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro : Closed Monday.

: Closed Monday. Arenas, Artillery Park Aquatic Centre, INVISTA Centre (including Fitness & Wellness Centre), Rideau Heights Community Centre & Library and CaraCo Home Field: Currently closed due to stay-at-home order.

(including Fitness & Wellness Centre), Rideau Heights Community Centre & Library and CaraCo Home Field: Currently closed due to stay-at-home order. Libraries : Closed Monday.

: Closed Monday. Portsmouth Olympic Harbour and Confederation Basin marinas : Closed to public due to stay-at-home order.

: Closed to public due to stay-at-home order. Grand Theatre Box Office : Closed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Find virtual events at www.kingstongrand.ca.

: Closed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Find virtual events at www.kingstongrand.ca. MacLachlan Woodworking Museum and PumpHouse Museum : Closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

: Closed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Tett Centre: Closed due to stay-at-home order.