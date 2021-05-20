Kelowna Paddle Centre to host open house

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re looking for a way to get out on the water this summer, without breaking the bank, you may want to take in the Kelowna Paddle Centre’s upcoming open house, May 23-24.

“We’re planning on bringing people in and letting them see the equipment we have and how they can get out on the water,” Kelowna Paddle Centre manager Tamlyn Bohm told Global News.

Kelowna Paddle Centre (KPC) is a non-profit group that works in partnership with the City of Kelowna to provide affordable access to the lake for those interested in paddle craft.

“We have outrigger canoes, which is like a Hawaiian canoe with a pontoon on the side, and surf-ski kayaks, which are a sit-on-top kayak but can be used for recreation and racing,” Bohm said.

Of course, KPC has a number of stand-up paddleboards, which are extremely popular.

“We have a range of those, too, depending on your size and ability,” Bohm explained.

The paddle centre has everything newbies need to have fun and stay safe on the water, from paddles to personal floatation devices.

And when you become a member, KPC staff will even teach you how to use the equipment regardless of age or ability.

“We run parent-and-tot classes that start from two years old and then we run 50+ classes we have 70-year old members,” explained Bohm.

Jeff Fink is a prolific paddler who loves the Kelowna Paddle Centre.

“Access to the water is fantastic,” FInk said of the beachfront centre located on Abbott Street at the end of Newsome Avenue.

Even though Fink is a 15-year member, he still uses the centre almost every day of the week.

“Five days a week, sometimes seven,” said Fink, who is encouraging anyone who’s interested in getting out on the lake to stop by the open house.

“I would say ‘Come out and give it a try.’ This is a perfect example for people to come out and walk around and see what’s available for them.”

The open house runs Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.