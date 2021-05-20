Menu

Fire

Edmonton garden centres and firefighters team up to prevent fires

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 20, 2021 6:03 pm
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services warns of the dangers of putting out cigarettes in potted plants.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services warns of the dangers of putting out cigarettes in potted plants. Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is teaming up with a number of local garden centres to really try to drive home the dangers of putting out cigarettes in plant material.

Read more: Smoking materials to blame for northwest Edmonton apartment fire

“There is a misconception that plant pots and soil can be used to extinguish cigarettes. This is not true. Potting soil contains large amounts of combustible material that can allow embers to smoulder before igniting into flames,” said Dennis Friedel, Acting Fire Marshal with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Click to play video: 'Smoking to blame for $3.7M south Edmonton apartment fire' Smoking to blame for $3.7M south Edmonton apartment fire
Smoking to blame for $3.7M south Edmonton apartment fire – Nov 22, 2019

On Thursday, The Root Seller, Mill Creek Nursery and Kulmann’s Greenhouse Garden Market began displaying signs warning shoppers the dangers of putting out cigarettes in potting material.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services warns of the dangers of putting out cigarettes in potted plants.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services warns of the dangers of putting out cigarettes in potted plants. Global News

Between 2018 and 2020, Edmonton recorded a total of 205 fires related to smoking materials. The fires caused $33.6 million in damage and 31 injuries. Five people also died in fires during that timeframe.

Read more: Improperly discarded smoking materials to blame after 2 homes destroyed, 3 damaged in northeast Edmonton fire

Smokers are reminded to us a deep, non-combustible ashtray or to fully extinguish cigarettes in water before throwing them out and to never discard cigarettes directly in the garbage, out a car window, on the ground or in dry, grassy areas.

Plant pots containing potting soil, peat moss or other types of soil should never be used an alternative, the city said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Edmonton tagEdmonton fire tagEdmonton Fire Rescue Services tagFire Safety tagEFRS tagEdmonton fire safety tagEdmonton fire smoking materials tagEdmonton garden centres smoking campaign tagKuhlmann's Greenhouse Garden Market tagMill Creek Nursery tagThe Root Seller tag

