Employees beaten, threatened in Burnaby mask dispute: RCMP

Burnaby RCMP are looking to identify a man they say assaulted and threatened staff at a shop who asked him why he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Police say the incident happened in a store on 1st Avenue just east of Boundary Road around 12:30 p.m. on May 8.

Investigators said the suspect responded to the mask query by attacking the employee, and punching him in the head and back when he fell to the ground.

The man then allegedly threatened to kill another worker with a knife when they tried to intervene.

Video surveillance shows the suspect using a pair of bolt cutters to smash the store’s front window as he left the building.

Police are looking for a Caucasian man with a blonde buzz cut. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a dark grey hoodie, light blue jeans and dark running shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.