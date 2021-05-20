Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Employees beaten, threatened in Burnaby mask dispute: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 6:49 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP seek man accused of assault in Burnaby store' RCMP seek man accused of assault in Burnaby store
RCMP seek man accused of assault in Burnaby store

Burnaby RCMP are looking to identify a man they say assaulted and threatened staff at a shop who asked him why he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Police say the incident happened in a store on 1st Avenue just east of Boundary Road around 12:30 p.m. on May 8.

Read more: Surveillance video released of man not wearing mask allegedly spitting on Vancouver store manager

Investigators said the suspect responded to the mask query by attacking the employee, and punching him in the head and back when he fell to the ground.

The man then allegedly threatened to kill another worker with a knife when they tried to intervene.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver man not wearing a mask wanted for assault' Vancouver man not wearing a mask wanted for assault
Vancouver man not wearing a mask wanted for assault – Jan 22, 2021

Video surveillance shows the suspect using a pair of bolt cutters to smash the store’s front window as he left the building.

Read more: Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker at rally; assault charges recommended

Police are looking for a Caucasian man with a blonde buzz cut. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a dark grey hoodie, light blue jeans and dark running shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

