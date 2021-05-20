Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video shows brazen catalytic converter theft in Calgary amid rise in daytime snatchings

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 4:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Video shows brazen catalytic converter theft in Calgary' Video shows brazen catalytic converter theft in Calgary
A video first posted to Reddit shows a brazen daylight theft of a catalytic converter in Calgary.

A video showing the brazen theft of a catalytic converter in the middle of the day in Calgary’s Killarney neighbourhood is just one example of an escalating problem police in the city are dealing with.

According to Sgt. Nick Wilsher with the Calgary Police Service’s crime prevention unit, they’ve received several calls from people reporting their valuable catalytic converters have been snatched off their vehicles.

Read more: Why are thieves across Canada stealing catalytic converters?

In a video posted to Reddit last week, a man wearing a mask can be seen crawling out from underneath a green truck parked on the street in Killarney, where it’s believed he stole the catalytic converter.

The person taking the video captures the man running to another white SUV parked in front of the truck, tossing the vehicle part into the back seat before running around and jumping in the front passenger seat.

Story continues below advertisement

As the person taking the video approaches the suspect vehicle, zooming in on the licence plate, the man can be heard saying “Go,” and the SUV drives away.

Click to play video: 'Catalytic converters becoming more tempting targets for Calgary thieves' Catalytic converters becoming more tempting targets for Calgary thieves
Catalytic converters becoming more tempting targets for Calgary thieves – Feb 18, 2021

Wilsher said the metals inside of catalytic converters are worth a lot of money, making them a hot ticket item for thieves. However, those thieves are getting more brazen with their targets.

Trending Stories

“It has been getting more and more that they’re doing it during the daytime,” Wilsher said.

“It was something that was occurring mainly late evening and night. But we’re seeing more and more people taking advantage of the daylight and just doing it during the day.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It was something that was occurring mainly late evening and night. But we're seeing more and more people taking advantage of the daylight and just doing it during the day."

Wilsher said sometimes, stolen catalytic converters will be brought to metal recyclers, but with recyclers becoming more vigilant in monitoring for stolen materials, it’s becoming more difficult.

Story continues below advertisement

“But if somebody is just bringing in one catalytic converter and they’re saying that, you know, they’re working on a vehicle that’s not going to seem out of the ordinary to the metal recyclers,” he said. “So it’s very hard for them to identify who is and who isn’t.”

Read more: Vancouver police see dramatic rise in theft of catalytic converters this year

Wilsher said a person whose vehicle has been targeted by a catalytic converter bandit won’t be able to tell by looking at it, but “as soon as you start it, you will know that your vehicle is starting to sound like a tractor.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagcatalytic converter thefts tagcalgary catalytic converter thefts tagCalgary catalytic converter theft tagCalgary catalytic converter theft increase tagCalgary catalytic converter theft video tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers