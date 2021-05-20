No new COVID-19 deaths as Saskatchewan surpasses 45K total cases

Send this page to someone via email

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the second day in a row, according to the provincial government.

Health officials said on Thursday there were 146 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 45,128. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 52 new infections.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 169 from 180 on Wednesday. This is the lowest average reported since March 23, when it was 159.

View image in full screen This graph shows Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases from Dec. 20, 2020, to May 20, 2021. Government of Saskatchewan / Screenshot

According to the provincial government, 132 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total (9,687) reported as follows: far north west (220), far north east (19), north west (507), north central (335), north east (57), Saskatoon (1,409), central west (101), central east (490), Regina (4,472), south west (329), south central (700) and south east (989) zones. The residences of 59 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 138 patients with COVID-19: 112 are receiving inpatient care and 26 are in intensive care.

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have decreased and now sit at 1,785. This is the lowest number reported since March 26, when there were 1,680 active cases in the province.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 42,821 following 147 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,069 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 833,697 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 620,236 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

There have been 522 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan to date.

Seniors’ Minister Everett Hindley and Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.

