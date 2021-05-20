Suspect arrested, charged in Winnipeg’s 8th murder of the year

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been charged in the city’s most recent murder, police said.

Members of the homicide unit arrested Justin Patrick Monro, 27, and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of Derek Sutton on Wednesday.

Police said they believe the suspect and victim knew each other, and got into an argument that escalated into assault with a weapon.

The suspect remains in custody.

