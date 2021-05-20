Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested, charged in Winnipeg’s 8th murder of the year

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 3:48 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg man has been charged in the city’s most recent murder, police said.

Members of the homicide unit arrested Justin Patrick Monro, 27, and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of Derek Sutton on Wednesday.

Read more: 37-year-old Winnipeg man is city’s 8th homicide victim of 2021

Police said they believe the suspect and victim knew each other, and got into an argument that escalated into assault with a weapon.

Trending Stories

The suspect remains in custody.

