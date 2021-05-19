37-year-old Winnipeg man is city’s 8th homicide victim of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s eighth homicide of 2021.

Police said a man was found just after 2 a.m. Wednesday outside a Beverley Street residence, and despite efforts to provide emergency first aid, and rushing him to hospital in critical condition, the man died of his injuries.

He has been identified as Derek Scott Sutton, 37.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

