Crime

37-year-old Winnipeg man is city’s 8th homicide victim of 2021

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 2:42 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer.
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s eighth homicide of 2021.

Police said a man was found just after 2 a.m. Wednesday outside a Beverley Street residence, and despite efforts to provide emergency first aid, and rushing him to hospital in critical condition, the man died of his injuries.

Read more: Second man charged in 2020 Winnipeg homicide

He has been identified as Derek Scott Sutton, 37.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

