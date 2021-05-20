Menu

Canada

‘All my stress is gone’: Hamilton PSW wins $6M Lotto 6-49 jackpot

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 20, 2021 1:30 pm
Kathy Roksa of Hamilton won the $6 million jackpot in the March 20 LOTTO 6/49 draw. View image in full screen
Kathy Roksa of Hamilton won the $6 million jackpot in the March 20 LOTTO 6/49 draw. OLG

A personal support worker from Hamilton says all her “stress is gone” after winning the lottery.

Kathy Roksa, 63, won the $6-million jackpot in the March 20 Lotto 6-49 draw, and calls it her “first big win.”

The mother of five and grandmother of three says she checked her ticket using the OLG Lottery App.

“It sounded like bells went off and I thought something was wrong,” she laughed. “My husband and son checked the ticket themselves and said, ‘you won $6 million!'”

Read more: Online Edmonton Oilers 50/50 draws bring windfall to Alberta charities

Roksa plans to share her winnings with her family and complete renovations to her home.

She says she will also “take a trip after the pandemic.”

“All my stress is gone. My life will be good from here on out,” said Roksa.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fortinos on Highway 8 in Stoney Creek.

