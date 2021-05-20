Body of Ajax, Ont. man recovered from Mink Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP divers on Wednesday recovered the body of an Ajax man from a lake north of Bancroft.

The search was launched on Sunday evening after Bancroft OPP responded to reports of an unoccupied motorboat circling on Mink Lake, about 40 kilometres north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

The search resumed Monday with the use of an OPP helicopter, the underwater search and recovery unit (USRU) and the Hastings Highlands Fire Department.

OPP say late Wednesday afternoon, the USRU team located the body.

The victim has been identified as Gordon Blair, 68, of Ajax, Ont.

The office for the Chief Coroner of Ontario is leading the investigation with the assistance from the Bancroft OPP. A post-mortem exam has been scheduled.

“Foul play is not suspected,” OPP stated Thursday.