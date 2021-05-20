Menu

Canada

Body of Ajax, Ont. man recovered from Mink Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 10:34 am
The OPP's underwater search and recovery unit recovered the body of an Ajax, Ont., man from Mink Lake on May 19, 2021. View image in full screen
The OPP's underwater search and recovery unit recovered the body of an Ajax, Ont., man from Mink Lake on May 19, 2021. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

OPP divers on Wednesday recovered the body of an Ajax man from a lake north of Bancroft.

The search was launched on Sunday evening after Bancroft OPP responded to reports of an unoccupied motorboat circling on Mink Lake, about 40 kilometres north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

Read more: Search for missing Ajax boater continues on Mink Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

The search resumed Monday with the use of an OPP helicopter, the underwater search and recovery unit (USRU) and the Hastings Highlands Fire Department.

Trending Stories

OPP say late Wednesday afternoon, the USRU team located the body.

The victim has been identified as Gordon Blair, 68, of Ajax, Ont.

The office for the Chief Coroner of Ontario is leading the investigation with the assistance from the Bancroft OPP. A post-mortem exam has been scheduled.

“Foul play is not suspected,” OPP stated Thursday.

