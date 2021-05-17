Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Search for missing Ajax boater continues on Mink Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 10:22 am
Bancroft OPP are searching Mink Lake for a reported missing Ajax resident.
Bancroft OPP are searching Mink Lake for a reported missing Ajax resident. Handout/OPP

The search resumes Monday for a missing boater on a lake north of Bancroft on Sunday evening.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an unoccupied motorboat circling Mink Lake, an area about 40 kilometres north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

Trending Stories

Read more: Woman dies after being found in Loon Lake near Haliburton: OPP

OPP, along with an OPP helicopter and members of the Hastings Highlands Fire Department, searched the area for a reported missing 68-year-old resident from Ajax, Ont.

The search failed to find the individual. OPP said the search will resume Monday and will include the underwater search and recovery team, a helicopter and a scene reconstructionist.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing tagAjax tagBancroft tagMissing Boater tagHastings Highlands tagMink Lake tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers