Search for missing Ajax boater continues on Mink Lake north of Bancroft: OPP

The search resumes Monday for a missing boater on a lake north of Bancroft on Sunday evening.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an unoccupied motorboat circling Mink Lake, an area about 40 kilometres north of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

OPP, along with an OPP helicopter and members of the Hastings Highlands Fire Department, searched the area for a reported missing 68-year-old resident from Ajax, Ont.

The search failed to find the individual. OPP said the search will resume Monday and will include the underwater search and recovery team, a helicopter and a scene reconstructionist.

