Canada

Balarama Holness, community organizer and former Alouette, will run for mayor of Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 10:18 am
Balarama Holness is seen in Montreal on Thursday, December 17, 2020. He is running for mayor of Montreal. View image in full screen
Balarama Holness is seen in Montreal on Thursday, December 17, 2020. He is running for mayor of Montreal. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Montreal’s mayoral race has a new contender.

Balarama Holness, community organizer, jurist and former Montreal Alouette player, is officially throwing his hat in the ring.

He announced his candidacy on social media early Thursday and said that he is forming a new political party known as Movement Montreal.

READ MORE: Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre announces re-election campaign

The party says its campaign will focus on offering Montrealers “an alternative to the status quo.”

Holness is well known across the city. The former CFL player won a Grey Cup championship with the Alouettes in 2010.

The activist has also helped push the concept of systemic racism forward in Quebec’s political scene by forcing the city to confront the issue. He launched a petition in 2018 that was signed by more than 22,000 people.

Holness used a provision in the city’s charter to trigger a public consultation that would include 7,000 participants and produce 38 recommendations, including that Montreal recognize the systemic nature of racism and discrimination against racialized groups.

Click to play video: 'Fighting for racial equality in Montreal' Fighting for racial equality in Montreal
Fighting for racial equality in Montreal – Jun 3, 2020

The 37-year-old is running against Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante as well as Denis Coderre, who served as mayor from 2013 to 2017.

The election is months away, but several people have already announced their candidacy. Lawyer Marc-Antoine Desjardins and Félix-Antoine Joli-Coeur, a former political advisor, are also seeking the top job.

Montrealers head to the polls in November.

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
