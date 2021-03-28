Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre announces re-election campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre has announced his candidacy for the upcoming municipal election coming up next November.

Coderre made the announcement Sunday evening on Radio-Canada’s Tout le monde en parle talk show.

READ MORE: Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre faces backlash over COVID-19 vaccine appointment tweet

The former mayor will rejoin his former party, Ensemble Montréal.

Coderre served as Montreal mayor from 2013 to 2017, when he lost to Valérie Plante from Projet Montréal.

Advertisement