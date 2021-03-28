Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre announces re-election campaign

Coderre served as Montreal mayor from 2013 to 2017, when he lost to Valérie Plante from Projet Montréal.
By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 28, 2021 8:23 pm
Coderre served as Montreal mayor from 2013 to 2017, when he lost to Valérie Plante from Projet Montréal.
Coderre served as Montreal mayor from 2013 to 2017, when he lost to Valérie Plante from Projet Montréal. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre has announced his candidacy for the upcoming municipal election coming up next November.

Coderre made the announcement Sunday evening on Radio-Canada’s Tout le monde en parle talk show.

READ MORE: Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre faces backlash over COVID-19 vaccine appointment tweet

The former mayor will rejoin his former party, Ensemble Montréal.

Trending Stories

Coderre served as Montreal mayor from 2013 to 2017, when he lost to Valérie Plante from Projet Montréal.

Click to play video: 'Quebec loosens COVID-19 restrictions for red zone high schools, some seniors’ homes' Quebec loosens COVID-19 restrictions for red zone high schools, some seniors’ homes
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MontrealElectiondenis coderreValerie PlanteMayorMunicipal ElectionEnsemble Montrealmayoral electionProject Montreal

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers