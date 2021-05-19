Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 51 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 5:54 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario’s progress in avoiding a 4th wave' COVID-19: Ontario’s progress in avoiding a 4th wave
As the weather improves and cases of COVID-19 continue downward, many are eagerly awaiting the gradual reopening of the province. But officials are warning we’re not out of the woods yet and a threat of a fourth wave could still be a possibility.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 51 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday, bringing the total local number up to 11,493, including 241 deaths.

Local public health also reported 40 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing the total up to 4,241, 562 of which are active.

Read more: Ontario won’t return to colour-coded COVID-19 framework, government says

Seventeen of the new cases are in Innisfil, while 14 are in Barrie, four are in Clearview, three are in Essa, three are in Orillia and three are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Bradford, Midland, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while seven are community-acquired, four are outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 42.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while four per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,588 new COVID-19 cases, 2nd day in a row cases are below 2,000

Of the region’s total 11,493 coronavirus cases, 87 per cent — or 9,953 — have recovered, while 27 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,588 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 514,690, including 8,525 deaths.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Toronto ICU doctor calls for more open summer' COVID-19: Toronto ICU doctor calls for more open summer
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers