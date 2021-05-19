COVID-19: 51 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 51 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday, bringing the total local number up to 11,493, including 241 deaths.

Local public health also reported 40 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing the total up to 4,241, 562 of which are active.

Seventeen of the new cases are in Innisfil, while 14 are in Barrie, four are in Clearview, three are in Essa, three are in Orillia and three are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Bradford, Midland, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while seven are community-acquired, four are outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 42.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while four per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 11,493 coronavirus cases, 87 per cent — or 9,953 — have recovered, while 27 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,588 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 514,690, including 8,525 deaths.