Some Vancouver restaurants taking extra safety steps after recent shootings

Some restaurants in Metro Vancouver are taking special precautions in the wake of the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, including warning employees.

Global News has learned one major restaurant chain has sent out a group text to staff, with photos of 11 gangsters on a recent police watch list.

Servers and bartenders are being urged to call the RCMP’s gang unit if they see them.

“Our guests right now on patios are wanting to be reassured that there is an awareness by this. That’s probably good practice, to alert staff by saying these pictures are public and you should be aware,” said Ian Tostenson, president of the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association.

While not a foolproof method, Tostenson says it’s still necessary to raise awareness.

“It’s hard to take a picture and show a staff member that this is the picture, but it gives an indication.”

Vancouver’s Restaurant Watch, implemented 13 years ago, has also been an important tool to remove people suspected to be involved in criminal activity from restaurants, he added.

“What has happened by and large is that this segment of society knows they are not welcome in Vancouver,” Tostenson said.

