Active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan back below 1,800

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have decreased and now sit at 1,786. It is the lowest number reported since March 26, when there were 1,680 active cases in the province.

Health officials said Wednesday there were 141 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 44,982. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 38 new infections.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 180 from 187 on Tuesday. This is the lowest average reported since March 24, when it was 174.

According to the provincial government, 88 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total (9,555) reported are as follows: far north west (214), far north east (18), north west (503), north central (299), north east (57), Saskatoon (1,372), central west (101), central east (485), Regina (4,456), south west (325), south central (688) and south east (979) zones. The residences of 58 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 134 patients with COVID-19: 106 are receiving inpatient care and 28 are in intensive care.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 42,674 following 180 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,866 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 830,628 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 615,459 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

There have been 522 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan to date. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

