RBC Canadian Open will be held at Oakdale in 2023 and ’26, Hamilton to host in 2024

Golf Canada and the PGA TOUR have announced the 2023 and 2026 RBC Canadian Open will be held at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

The 2023 tournament was scheduled to be held at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club, but the city will instead host the event the following year.

“Together with our partners at RBC and the PGA TOUR, I am extremely pleased that the membership of Oakdale Golf and Country Club has accepted our invitation to join us in hosting the 2023 and 2026 RBC Canadian Open,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. “The property is ideally situated in the heart of the GTA and presents the competitive challenge and operational capacity to stage an incredible championship. This is a special moment in Canadian golf as a classic venue emerges to challenge the world’s best golfers and share its history on the global golfing stage.”

A 27-hole facility quietly located near the centre of the Greater Toronto Area, Oakdale will challenge the stars of the @PGATOUR with a 7,460-yard composite championship routing ⛳️ Elements from each of the course’s three nines (Thompson, Homenuik, Knudson) are included pic.twitter.com/TX25Psq7k6 — RBC Canadian Open (@RBCCanadianOpen) May 19, 2021

Oakdale will become the 37th golf course in the 117-year history of the event, and only the seventh since 1977, to host Canada’s national men’s open golf championship.

“Oakdale is honoured to be hosting the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, as well as in 2026, a year in which we will celebrate our 100th anniversary,” said Mark Sadowski, president of Oakdale Golf & Country Club. “We are proud to be opening our doors to the world’s best golfers so they can test themselves against our recently renovated composite golf course designed by Stanley Thompson and Robbie Robinson, two Canadian Golf Hall of Fame members.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the last two Canadian Opens, including this summer’s event.

St. George’s Golf and Country Club will host the tournament next year.

“We’re excited about partnering with RBC, Golf Canada and Oakdale Golf and Country Club for the RBC Canadian Open in 2023 and 2026,” said PGA Tour president Tyler Dennis. “Oakdale is a hidden gem and players will greatly enjoy the challenge of the facility. And with its centralized location, it will prove to be a perfect venue for the RBC Canadian Open rotation and one that fans of Toronto and Canada will embrace.”