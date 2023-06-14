Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Only 1.5 per cent of Proline bettors had Taylor winning RBC Canadian Open

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2023 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open'
Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Taylor’s third PGA victory coming in his home and native land is by far the biggest win of his career, with some of the loudest cheers coming from British Columbia. Jay Janower reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nick Taylor’s stunning victory at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday took the vast majority of Proline players by surprise.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., Taylor took just 1.5 per cent of all bets in the tournament winner market. But that was expected, given his long odds of 71.0 and Taylor entering the final round tied for eighth, four shots off the lead.

But Taylor, of Abbotsford, B.C., captured the dramatic victory with a 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole to beat Tommy Fleetwood. That made Taylor the first Canadian to win the tournament since 1954.

Rory McIlroy was the most popular at 16 per cent with Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., following at 12 per cent. Justin Rose was third at nine per cent.

And in the Top Canadian side market, Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., took 21 per cent of sales, followed by Taylor and Taylor Pendrith, of Richmond Hill, Ont., at 17 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

A more popular bet was the Denver Nuggets clinching the NBA title, which they did Monday night with a 94-89 decision over the Miami Heat to win the best-of-seven final in five games.

A whopping 67 per cent of bets were on the Nuggets. And 63 per cent successfully predicted Miami would cover at +8.5 points.

A Proline digital customer hit two monster parlays recently.

A $3 bet returned $2,210 on a 10-leg major-league baseball parlay that included wins by Cincinnati, the New York Mets, Texas, Baltimore, Los Angeles Dodgers,

Trending Now

Houston, New York Yankees Yankees plus two unders. The other, a $4 wager, paid off at $2,213 on another 10-leg baseball parlay.

A Proline retail bettor earned $10,931 from a $2 bet that featured eight draws in various soccer leagues, finishing with Toronto FC’s 1-1 tie with Nashville SC on Saturday.

Click to play video: '‘A huge surprise’: Nick Taylor’s triumphant putt makes him first Canadian in 69 years to win Canadian Open'
‘A huge surprise’: Nick Taylor’s triumphant putt makes him first Canadian in 69 years to win Canadian Open
SportsGolfOlgRBC Canadian OpenSports bettingNick TaylorProlineOntario Lottery and Gaming Corp.2023 RBC Canadian OpenRBC Canadian Open 2023
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content