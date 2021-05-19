Menu

Canada

A quarter million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 2:40 pm
Cautious optimism after new study on COVID-19 vaccine 'mix-and-matching' success
A study out of Spain has found that not only is taking two different vaccines safe, it's even more effective. But as Aaron McArthur reports experts say the results are still too early to know for sure.

Waterloo Region says 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in the area as 50 per cent of those over 17 have now had at least one dose.

According to numbers released Tuesday, there have now been 259,818 doses administered in the area, 5,581 more than what had been reported a day earlier.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,588 new COVID-19 cases, 2nd day in a row cases are below 2,000

After having administered 1,476 doses on Monday, there were 5,532 doses given on Tuesday, the second-highest total yet.

While the region is trumpeting the fact that 50.17 per cent of adults have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, when you factor in the total population that number falls to 39.8 per cent, and that is a long way from the stated goal of 75 per cent.

How to avoid scams as Census moves online during COVID-19
How to avoid scams as Census moves online during COVID-19

The region says it is expecting its allotment of vaccine to continue to increase throughout the rest of May and into June.

It says it is currently contacting essential workers, adults 50+, individuals with at-risk health conditions, health care workers and adults 18+ living in priority neighbourhoods to book an appointment for a vaccination.

The region says it is booking the appointments in order of eligibility and those between the ages of 12 and 49 are still not on the invite list yet.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated?

Currently, only Pfizer and Moderna are being used for vaccinations in the area.

“When it is your turn to book an appointment, the best thing to do is to get immunized as soon as possible,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang.

“Whether you get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, getting the vaccine when it’s available means that you are taking action to significantly reduce your risk of serious illness and death from the COVID-19 virus, and helping to protect your loved ones.”

