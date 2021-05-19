New Brunswick reports one death, 8 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported the death of a person over the age of 90 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of pandemic-related deaths in the province to 43.

The province also reported eight new cases of COVID-19.

There’s one travel-related case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and six cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

According to the province, five of the six cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the other one is travel related.

The one case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,091 Since Tuesday, and 12 people have recovered for a total of 1,931 recoveries.

The number of current active cases is 116.

Eleven patients are hospitalized in total. Seven patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including three in an intensive care unit. Four patients are hospitalized out of province, with one in an intensive care unit.

On Tuesday, 1,791 tests were conducted for a total of 318,290

Case at a school

On Wednesday, a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed at the Fredericton Christian Academy.

The school will be closed on May 19, 20 and 21 to allow contact tracing to be completed.

Public Health is advising all students and staff, and their households, to isolate until further communication is received from either Public Health or the school and to self-monitor for symptoms until May 28.

Travel between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia

Beginning Wednesday, the province announced that anyone travelling between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia at Sackville-Amherst and at Baie-Verte-Tidnish Road may notice increased screening.

To avoid disruptions, travellers entering the province need an approved New Brunswick Travel Registration and any supporting documentation.

“Travel between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick continues to be restricted. Before you leave, make sure you are permitted to travel and check the travel restrictions that apply to your destination,” the province said in a press release.

Frequent travellers between the two provinces may be eligible for a special pass to expedite travel during peak traffic periods.