Vancouver outdoor pools to open on May long weekend

Three outdoor pools operated by the Vancouver Park Board will open this weekend with COVID-19 measures in place.

The Kitsilano, New Brighton and Second Beach pools will open on Saturday and operate until Labour Day.

The Maple Grove outdoor pool in south Vancouver will be open from June 15 to Sept. 6.

Pools will operate at reduced capacity and anyone wanting to use the facilities needs to register and book online. Those who can’t make it must cancel online to receive a refund.

Advance online registration begins Wednesday at noon.

Changing rooms will be closed so patrons must be “swim-ready” when they arrive, the park board says.

Starting Saturday, lifeguards will patrol and supervise designated swimming areas at 10 beaches: English Bay, Jericho, Kitsilano, Locarno, Spanish Banks East and West, Sunset, Second, Third and Trout Lake.

Spray parks will open Saturday at MacLean, Chaldecott, Connaught, Harbour Green, Grandview, Hastings, Oak, Stanley, Prince Edward, Pandora and Garden.

Wading pools will begin operation on July 1.