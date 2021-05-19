Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Vancouver outdoor pools to open on May long weekend

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 1:17 pm
The New Brighton pool is one of three outdoor pools in Vancouver to open on Saturday. View image in full screen
The New Brighton pool is one of three outdoor pools in Vancouver to open on Saturday. Global News

Three outdoor pools operated by the Vancouver Park Board will open this weekend with COVID-19 measures in place.

The Kitsilano, New Brighton and Second Beach pools will open on Saturday and operate until Labour Day.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver outdoor pools set to reopen with COVID-19 restriction' Vancouver outdoor pools set to reopen with COVID-19 restriction
Vancouver outdoor pools set to reopen with COVID-19 restriction – Jul 12, 2020

The Maple Grove outdoor pool in south Vancouver will be open from June 15 to Sept. 6.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Pools will operate at reduced capacity and anyone wanting to use the facilities needs to register and book online. Those who can’t make it must cancel online to receive a refund.

Read more: Vancouver’s private pools are open, so what’s keeping public ones closed?

Advance online registration begins Wednesday at noon.

Changing rooms will be closed so patrons must be “swim-ready” when they arrive, the park board says.

Starting Saturday, lifeguards will patrol and supervise designated swimming areas at 10 beaches: English Bay, Jericho, Kitsilano, Locarno, Spanish Banks East and West, Sunset, Second, Third and Trout Lake.

Spray parks will open Saturday at MacLean, Chaldecott, Connaught, Harbour Green, Grandview, Hastings, Oak, Stanley, Prince Edward, Pandora and Garden.

Wading pools will begin operation on July 1.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC COVID-19 tagVancouver outdoor pools tagKitsilano Beach pool opening hours tagNew Brighton pool open tagSecond Beach pool open tagVancouver outdoor pool reopening 2021 tagVancouver pools opening tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers