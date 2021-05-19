$100K in damage caused during ‘suspicious’ barn fire: London, Ont., police

Send this page to someone via email

A barn fire on Colonel Talbot Road is being treated as suspicious by London police.

On Tuesday, around 12:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a working fire at a barn in the 3700-block of Colonel Talbot Road.

There were no reported injuries and the London Fire Department was able to get the fire under control and extinguish it.

Active incident: emergency crews on scene of a fully- involved barn fire on Colonial Talbot Rd at Pack Rd. Please avoid the area. More to follow. #ldnont @lpsmediaoffice pic.twitter.com/872zyBjASG — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) May 18, 2021

The fire was deemed suspicious in nature and members of the LPS Street Crime Unit, in conjunction with the London Fire Department Inspector have taken over the investigation.

The damage to the property is estimated at approximately $100,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).