Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$100K in damage caused during ‘suspicious’ barn fire: London, Ont., police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 12:46 pm
Members of the London Police Service Street Crime Unit are investigating a suspicious fire on Colonel Talbot Road. View image in full screen
Members of the London Police Service Street Crime Unit are investigating a suspicious fire on Colonel Talbot Road. Via LdnOntFire Twitter

A barn fire on Colonel Talbot Road is being treated as suspicious by London police.

On Tuesday, around 12:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a working fire at a barn in the 3700-block of Colonel Talbot Road.

There were no reported injuries and the London Fire Department was able to get the fire under control and extinguish it.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire was deemed suspicious in nature and members of the LPS Street Crime Unit, in conjunction with the London Fire Department Inspector have taken over the investigation.

Trending Stories

Read more: Lambton OPP investigating after two people found dead in Petrolia

The damage to the property is estimated at approximately $100,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Morning fire destroys building near downtown Saskatoon' Morning fire destroys building near downtown Saskatoon
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagLondon tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagLondon Fire Department tagbarn fire tagcolonel talbot road tagColonel Talbot Road fire tagLdnOntFire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers