Lambton OPP investigating after two people found dead in Petrolia

Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two people were found dead in Petrolia on Monday.

On Monday at 11:50 a.m., OPP were at a residence on Portland Street in Petrolia for a wellbeing check of the residents.

Upon arrival, officers found two people deceased in the home.

No cause of death has been determined, but post-mortem examinations happened Tuesday.

OPP say the deaths are believed to be an isolated incident, with no threat to public safety.

The deaths are being investigated by the Lambton County Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Anyone with information about this event is being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

