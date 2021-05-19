Halifax double rainbow lights up the sky – and social media

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone who missed seeing Tuesday evening’s double rainbow over Halifax needn’t worry – there are plenty of pictures and videos of it online.

The surprise meteorological phenomenon came around 8 p.m. after a brief thunder and lightning storm. The rainbow didn’t last long, but it was there long enough to make an impression.

“This was the most vibrant rainbow I have ever seen in my life. Hard to believe it came following the shortest thunderstorm I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” one Reddit user remarked.

Story continues below advertisement

Within minutes, dozens of photos were being posted to social media, with some getting hundreds of likes.

A few users commented on the sheer number of rainbow photos and videos popping up.

“Sounds like there was a rainbow,” read the title of a post on the Halifax subreddit after photos and videos began flooding in.

Said one sarcastic tweet: “I wonder if there was a rainbow in Halifax today.”

Full double rainbow per Governors Lake in Timberlea #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/hoduXMmHBi — Jennifer Goguen (@jlgoguen) May 18, 2021

But in the midst of a difficult spring where the province is dealing with the third – and worst – wave of COVID-19, others saw it as a welcome distraction.

Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet, one person described the colourful semicircle as “a sign of hope.”

“This rainbow over halifax makes me feel like covid is coming to an end,” tweeted another.

“I think everything’s gonna be ok, this has gotta be a sign,” a reddit user said. “I need this to be a sign that everything’s gonna be ok soon.”

1:09 How a double rainbow is created How a double rainbow is created – Jul 30, 2019