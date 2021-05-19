Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Halifax double rainbow lights up the sky – and social media

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 11:22 am
Haligonians were treated to a brief double rainbow Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Haligonians were treated to a brief double rainbow Tuesday night. Twitter/Ross Jefferson

Anyone who missed seeing Tuesday evening’s double rainbow over Halifax needn’t worry – there are plenty of pictures and videos of it online.

The surprise meteorological phenomenon came around 8 p.m. after a brief thunder and lightning storm. The rainbow didn’t last long, but it was there long enough to make an impression.

“This was the most vibrant rainbow I have ever seen in my life. Hard to believe it came following the shortest thunderstorm I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” one Reddit user remarked.

Story continues below advertisement

Within minutes, dozens of photos were being posted to social media, with some getting hundreds of likes.

A few users commented on the sheer number of rainbow photos and videos popping up.

Trending Stories

“Sounds like there was a rainbow,” read the title of a post on the Halifax subreddit after photos and videos began flooding in.

Said one sarcastic tweet: “I wonder if there was a rainbow in Halifax today.”

But in the midst of a difficult spring where the province is dealing with the third – and worst – wave of COVID-19, others saw it as a welcome distraction.

Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet, one person described the colourful semicircle as “a sign of hope.”

“This rainbow over halifax makes me feel like covid is coming to an end,” tweeted another.

“I think everything’s gonna be ok, this has gotta be a sign,” a reddit user said. “I need this to be a sign that everything’s gonna be ok soon.”

Click to play video: 'How a double rainbow is created' How a double rainbow is created
How a double rainbow is created – Jul 30, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagNova Scotia tagSocial Media tagTwitter tagReddit tagRainbow tagDouble rainbow tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers