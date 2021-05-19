Menu

Sports

Toronto and Montreal mayors place bet on outcome of Maple Leafs-Canadiens playoff series

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2021 6:55 am

The mayors of Toronto and Montreal have placed a bet on the outcome of the NHL playoff series between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante say bragging rights at the next Big City Mayors’ Caucus Meeting won’t be the only thing at stake.

The mayor of the losing city will have to raise the winning team’s flag at their City Hall.

NHL Playoff Preview: Leafs, Habs square off in highly-anticipated Original Six clash
Each mayor will be donating $500 to their local team’s charity –MLSE Foundation for Toronto, and the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation — and the mayor of the losing city will donate an additional $500 to the winning team’s charity.

The losing city’s mayor will also have to send some local food and beer to the winning mayor’s office.

Tory says he’s looking forward to enjoying some smoked meat sandwiches when the Leafs win, while Plante says she’s looking forward to a peameal bacon sandwich when the Habs win.

Game 1 of the first-round series begins on Thursday night in Toronto.

The Canadiens and Maple Leafs, one of the oldest rivalries in the NHL, have not met in the post-season since 1979.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021.

