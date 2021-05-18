Remains of missing Manitoba snowmobiler found nearly three months after search called off

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say the remains of a Manitoba snowmobiler who went missing in February have been found.

Police received a report Tuesday morning the remains were found on Eleanor Lake and they were determined to be those of 50-year-old Dan Lemay from Grunthal.

READ MORE: Called-off search for Manitoba snowmobiler “tremendously frustrating”

Lemay went for a ride in Whiteshell Provincial Park on February 21 and was never heard from again.

A search began with more than 50 volunteers and numerous trained search and rescue teams covering hundreds of kilometres of trails and would be called off on February 23 after evidence was found showing Lemay had been crossing a lake when he hit open water.

It was determined at the time it was too dangerous to send a dive team into the water to search for the body.

Story continues below advertisement