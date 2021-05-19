COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 19

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Fatal opioid overdoses in Ontario surge during COVID-19 pandemic: report

The report released Wednesday from the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network at Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital found fatal opioid overdoses were up more than 75 per cent after COVID-19 hit in 2020, compared to the year before.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 1,588 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

524 were in Toronto

335 were in Peel Region

94 were in York Region

62 were in Durham Region

49 were in Halton Region

Ontario is reporting 1,588 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the lowest daily case count since late March and is the second straight day cases are under 2,000. The provincial total now stands at 514,690.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,525 as 19 more deaths were recorded.

More than 7.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far. That marks an increase of 145,461 vaccines in the last day. There are 456,784 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 112,759 variant cases, which is up by 1,803 since the previous day, 683 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by two, and 2,059 P.1 variant cases which is up by 28.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,766 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 35 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 44 active cases among long-term care residents and 99 active cases among staff — up by five and up by one, respectively, in the last day.

— With files from The Canadian Press