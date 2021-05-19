Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Peel Region youth aged 12 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2021 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario says reopening plan coming soon' COVID-19: Ontario says reopening plan coming soon
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario is feeling the pressure to reveal a reopening plan — after Quebec and Saskatchewan released theirs. The province has only said it will reveal a plan “very soon” and that it won’t be going back to the colour-coded framework. Kamil Karamali reports.

Youth aged 12 and older in Peel Region can book COVID-19 vaccines starting tomorrow.

The mayor of Brampton, Ont. — one of the three communities in Peel — announced the expansion today.

Mayor Patrick Brown says youth in that age band who live, work or attend school in Peel Region will be eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario reports 1,588 new COVID-19 cases, 2nd day in a row cases are below 2,000

Youth aged 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to their appointments.

Lambton Public Health opened vaccine access to that age group yesterday, and health units in Guelph and Chatham-Kent are asking youth to pre-register.

Ontario has said it plans to expand access to all youth aged 12 and older starting the week of May 31.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagPeel Region tagPeel Region Coronavirus tagPeel region Vaccines tagPeel Region COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers