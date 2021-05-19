Menu

Coronavirus
May 19 2021 5:50pm
02:12

Red Cross sends nurses to Toronto ICU to help

A team of nurses has been deployed by the Canadian Red Cross to hospitals in Ontario to help with the high critical care case load. Caryn Lieberman reports.

