Health

COVID-19: Ontario hospitals call for cautious reopening as stay-at-home order nears end

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2021 9:28 am
Click to play video: 'Red Cross sends nurses to Toronto ICU to help' Red Cross sends nurses to Toronto ICU to help
WATCH ABOVE: A team of nurses has been deployed by the Canadian Red Cross to hospitals in Ontario to help with the high critical care case load. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO — Ontario hospitals are asking Premier Doug Ford for a staged and cautious reopening of the province.

A stay-at-home order designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to be lifted on June 2.

In a letter to the premier, the Ontario Hospital Association says several factors should be considered in plans to ease restrictions.

Read more: Ontario government set to unveil gradual COVID-19 reopening plan for province

The association says vaccination coverage and supply, disease incidence, and an understanding of infection sources are such factors.

The letter says the reopening plan should be evidence based and focused on limiting the spread of COVID-19.

It also says reopening plans must include equitable access for marginalized communities.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
