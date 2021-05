COVID-19: Ontario hospitals call for cautious reopening as stay-at-home order nears end

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario hospitals are asking Premier Doug Ford for a staged and cautious reopening of the province.

A stay-at-home order designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to be lifted on June 2.

In a letter to the premier, the Ontario Hospital Association says several factors should be considered in plans to ease restrictions.

The association says vaccination coverage and supply, disease incidence, and an understanding of infection sources are such factors.

The letter says the reopening plan should be evidence based and focused on limiting the spread of COVID-19.

It also says reopening plans must include equitable access for marginalized communities.

