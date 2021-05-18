COVID-19: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports 42 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 42 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday, bringing the total local number up to 11,446, including 241 deaths.

Local public health also reported 45 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing the total up to 4,206, 573 of which are active.

Nineteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while four are in Bradford, four are in Tiny Township, three are in Innisfil, three are in Ramara and three are in Adjala-Tosorontio.

The rest of Tuesday’s new cases are in Georgian Bay, Gravenhurst, New Tecumseth and Orillia.

Twenty-four of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 41.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.9 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 11,446 coronavirus cases, 86 per cent — or 9,891 — have recovered, while 28 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 1,616 new COVID-19 cases bringing the provincial total up to 513,102, including 8,506 deaths.