Health

COVID-19: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports 42 new cases

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 5:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario opens up vaccine appointments to 18+ Tuesday' Ontario opens up vaccine appointments to 18+ Tuesday
WATCH: On Tuesday, people 18 years and older will be able to book an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario. As Erica Vella reports, as the provinces moves forward with vaccinations, some physicians are looking a possible COVID-19 exit strategy.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 42 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday, bringing the total local number up to 11,446, including 241 deaths.

Local public health also reported 45 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing the total up to 4,206, 573 of which are active.

Read more: Medical experts calling on Ontario to rethink when and how 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses are given

Nineteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while four are in Bradford, four are in Tiny Township, three are in Innisfil, three are in Ramara and three are in Adjala-Tosorontio.

The rest of Tuesday’s new cases are in Georgian Bay, Gravenhurst, New Tecumseth and Orillia.

Twenty-four of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 41.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.9 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,616 new COVID-19 cases, but lowest daily testing in several months

Of the region’s total 11,446 coronavirus cases, 86 per cent — or 9,891 — have recovered, while 28 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 1,616 new COVID-19 cases bringing the provincial total up to 513,102, including 8,506 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Medical experts calling on Ontario to rethink when and how 2nd COVID-19 vaccines are given' Medical experts calling on Ontario to rethink when and how 2nd COVID-19 vaccines are given
