South Simcoe police investigate serious Innisfil, Ont., crash that sent 3 to hospital

South Simcoe police are investigating a serious three-vehicle crash after three people were sent to the hospital on Monday evening.

Officers were called to the scene at Innisfil Beach Road and Highway 400 at about 7:30 p.m. following the crash.

According to police, a Chevrolet Aveo was travelling west on Innisfil Beach Road when it crossed the centre line and clipped an eastbound Chevrolet Spark before colliding head-on with an eastbound Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The driver of the Aveo was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, while the pickup truck driver and his passenger were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The woman driving the Spark was uninjured.

Innisfil Beach Road was closed for several hours following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Carl Jarvis at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.