Politics

Vancouver apologizes for role in Komagata Maru incident

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2021 2:52 pm
City of Vancouver issues official apology for role in 1914 Komagata Maru incident
The City of Vancouver has issued an official apology for its role in the 1914 Komagata Maru incident. As Andrea Macpherson reports, more than a century later -- those impacted by this dark chapter in our history will be honoured at Vancouver's first Komagata Maru Remembrance Day.

VANCOUVER – The City of Vancouver has issued an apology for its racist role in denying entry to 376 passengers aboard a ship that was forced to return to India over a century ago.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart says discrimination by the city had “cruel effects” on the Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims aboard the Komagata Maru, which arrived in Burrard Inlet on May 23, 1914.

Name of politician behind Komagata Maru incident removed from federal building in Vancouver
Name of politician behind Komagata Maru incident removed from federal building in Vancouver – Aug 9, 2019

Federal officials refused to allow the South Asians to stay in Canada, saying they were flouting immigration laws even though they were British subjects who were forced to stay aboard the ship in poor conditions, often without food and water.

Read more: What was the Komagata Maru incident and why does it matter?

Stewart says that on June 19, 1914, city council went on record saying it was opposed to the admittance of “Hindus and other Asiatic races” into Canada because they’d be a “serious menace” to civilization, both economically and socially.

Trudeau issues apology for Komagata Maru incident
Trudeau issues apology for Komagata Maru incident – May 18, 2016

The passengers were forcibly turned away on July 23 that year and 19 of them were killed in skirmishes with police when they returned to India, while others were jailed for being political agitators.

Read more: Name of man behind Komagata Maru incident removed from Vancouver federal gov’t building

Stewart has declared May 23 as the annual Komagata Maru Day of Remembrance, saying he and councillors sincerely apologize for the city’s historic role in supporting Canada’s laws and the repercussions that followed for the passengers and their descendants.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
