Canada

Quebec nurse admits prejudice among staff about Indigenous patients at Echaquan inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2021 1:31 pm
Carol Dubé, husband of Joyce Echaquan who died at the local hospital over the weekend, and her mother Diane Echaquan Dubé, right, attend a vigil in front of the hospital in Joliette, Que. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. View image in full screen
Carol Dubé, husband of Joyce Echaquan who died at the local hospital over the weekend, and her mother Diane Echaquan Dubé, right, attend a vigil in front of the hospital in Joliette, Que. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A nurse who works at the Quebec hospital where Joyce Echaquan died last September told a coroner’s inquest Tuesday there is a perception among her colleagues that Indigenous people are alcoholics or drug addicts.

The inquest is investigating the death of Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven who filmed herself at the hospital northeast of Montreal as female staff were heard insulting and mocking her not long before she died.

The nurse, whose identify is protected by a publication ban, was first on the stand Tuesday and told the inquiry she had never witnessed any negative comments by staff toward Indigenous patients.

READ MORE: Hospital staff testify at Quebec coroner’s inquiry into Joyce Echaquan’s death

Trending Stories

But she changed her story after pointed questioning from coroner Géhane Kamel, and the nurse said there were issues between the Atikamekw community and workers at the hospital in Joliette, Que.

Story continues below advertisement

She said there was a perception among her colleagues that Indigenous people have problems with alcohol and drugs. Kamel said she welcomed the honesty, calling it a first step to reconciliation.

Four nurses and an orderly are to testify Tuesday at the public hearings in Trois-Rivières, Que., located between Montreal and Quebec City.

Click to play video: 'Coroner’s inquest begins into Joyce Echaquan’s death' Coroner’s inquest begins into Joyce Echaquan’s death
Coroner’s inquest begins into Joyce Echaquan’s death
© 2021 The Canadian Press
