Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Hospital staff testify at Quebec coroner’s inquiry into Joyce Echaquan’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2021 11:35 am
People take part in a protest called ‘Justice for Joyce’ in Montreal, Saturday, October 3, 2020, where they demanded Justice for Joyce Echaquan and an end to all systemic racism. View image in full screen
People take part in a protest called ‘Justice for Joyce’ in Montreal, Saturday, October 3, 2020, where they demanded Justice for Joyce Echaquan and an end to all systemic racism. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Medical staff from a Quebec hospital where Joyce Echaquan died last September are testifying Monday at the coroner’s inquest investigating her death.

The 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven filmed herself at the hospital in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal, as female staff were heard insulting and mocking her not long before she died.

The video of her seeking help and being ridiculed circulated widely on social media and prompted widespread indignation across the country.

READ MORE: Family of Joyce Echaquan takes the stand on Day 2 of coroner’s inquest

Echaquan was transported to hospital from Manawan, Que., on Sept. 26, with severe stomach pain, and she passed away two days later.

Trending Stories

Coroner Géhane Kamel is presiding over the public hearings that are taking place in Trois-Rivières, Que., and that are scheduled to run until June 2. The inquiry heard from Echaquan’s family last week.

Story continues below advertisement

A coroner’s inquest does not rule on liability but rather looks at the causes and circumstances of a death and comes up with recommendations to avoid similar occurrences.

Click to play video: 'Coroner’s inquest begins into Joyce Echaquan’s death' Coroner’s inquest begins into Joyce Echaquan’s death
Coroner’s inquest begins into Joyce Echaquan’s death
© 2021 The Canadian Press
indigenous rights tagJoyce Echaquan tagJoyce Echaquan death tagAtikamekw tagJoliette hospital tagManawan tagCoroner Inquest tagJoyce Echaquan inquest tagJoyce Echaquan inquiry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers