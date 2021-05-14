Menu

Canada

Family of Joyce Echaquan takes the stand on Day 2 of coroner’s inquest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2021 11:32 am
Protester waiting for the protest march to begin for Joyce Echaquan in Montreal, Que., Saturday, October 3, 2020. View image in full screen
Protester waiting for the protest march to begin for Joyce Echaquan in Montreal, Que., Saturday, October 3, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

More family members are taking the stand today at a coroner’s inquest into the death of an Indigenous woman last year subjected to insults as she lay dying in a hospital northeast of Montreal.

Joyce Echaquan, 37, an Atikamekw mother of seven, filmed herself at the Joliette, Que., hospital last September as female staff were caught on the Facebook Live video insulting and mocking her.

The video of her seeking help and being ridiculed circulated widely on social media and prompted widespread indignation across the country.

Echaquan’s brother, Stéphane, was first on the stand Friday, describing seeing his sister’s body restrained in hospital as “inhuman” and “shocking.”

READ MORE: Quebec coroner’s inquest into death of Joyce Echaquan begins as husband testifies

On Thursday, the inquest opened with emotional testimony from her widower, Carol Dubé, her eldest daughter and her mother, who testified that Echaquan had feared going to hospital in Joliette.

Echaquan, from the community of Manawan, north of Montreal, died at the hospital on Sept. 28, after being admitted with stomach pain.

Coroner Géhane Kamel told the hearing today she was cursed at as she walked to the courthouse. Without going into specifics of what was said, she made a call for benevolence and calm.

Click to play video: 'Coroner’s inquest begins into Joyce Echaquan’s death' Coroner’s inquest begins into Joyce Echaquan’s death
Coroner’s inquest begins into Joyce Echaquan’s death
© 2021 The Canadian Press
