Canada

Kelowna RCMP warns public about ‘imitation guns’

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 12:03 pm
Kelowna RCMP released this photo to show the similarities between a real gun (top) and an imitation gun (bottom). View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP released this photo to show the similarities between a real gun (top) and an imitation gun (bottom). Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is warning the public about brandishing imitation guns in public.

The warning stems from an incident on Saturday morning, May 15, after officers came across a man in possession of an “imitation rifle” on a routine foot patrol.

Armed suspect robs business in Kelowna, RCMP says

“Our front line police officers will treat all guns as real until it can be safely proven that they aren’t,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a Kelowna RCMP officer.

“Imitation firearms need to be dealt with responsibly.”

According to police, the man agreed to hand over the airsoft rifle to police for seizure and to be destroyed.

Kelowna RCMP review officer actions after rough arrest caught on video

“BB guns, airsoft guns and replica firearms that have the appearance of a real gun are showing up more and more frequently in our communities,” said Noseworthy.

“These realistic weapons can all trigger a very serious response from police.”

Click to play video: 'Search for missing diver underway on Okanagan Lake' Search for missing diver underway on Okanagan Lake
Search for missing diver underway on Okanagan Lake
