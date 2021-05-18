Menu

Health

Manitoba continues ticketing COVID-19 scofflaws, including rally attendees

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 11:50 am
Protestors gather outside the provincial court building in Winnipeg for an anti-restrictions rally. View image in full screen
Protestors gather outside the provincial court building in Winnipeg for an anti-restrictions rally. Michael Drave/Global News

Provincial officials continue to hand out tickets to Manitobans who aren’t following COVID-19 restrictions.

The province said Tuesday that a total of 70 tickets and 123 warnings were issued between May 10 and 16. Of the people ticketed, 62 were handed $1,296 tickets for “various offences” — the majority of which were connected with gatherings in private residences or outdoors.

A further six people were ticketed $1,296 for failing to self-isolate, one was issued for unnecessary northern travel, and two tickets were issued to sole proprietorships.

Five $298 tickets were issued to people for failing to wear a mask in indoor public places, and businesses were given three $5,000 tickets.

Read more: Manitoba continues enforcement to fight COVID-19 spread

Participants in a number of rallies at the beginning of the month haven’t escaped responsibility, either.

Trending Stories

Manitoba Justice said it continues to investigate all of the events, and has continued to issue a number of tickets in connection with the gatherings — two tickets for the May 1 rally in Winkler, six tickets for the rally at the Forks the same day, and 14 tickets for the May 3 protest at the Law Courts.

Further charges are expected.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 enforcement' COVID-19 enforcement
COVID-19 enforcement – Apr 29, 2021
