Manitoba continues ticketing COVID-19 scofflaws, including rally attendees

Provincial officials continue to hand out tickets to Manitobans who aren’t following COVID-19 restrictions.

The province said Tuesday that a total of 70 tickets and 123 warnings were issued between May 10 and 16. Of the people ticketed, 62 were handed $1,296 tickets for “various offences” — the majority of which were connected with gatherings in private residences or outdoors.

A further six people were ticketed $1,296 for failing to self-isolate, one was issued for unnecessary northern travel, and two tickets were issued to sole proprietorships.

Five $298 tickets were issued to people for failing to wear a mask in indoor public places, and businesses were given three $5,000 tickets.

Participants in a number of rallies at the beginning of the month haven’t escaped responsibility, either.

Manitoba Justice said it continues to investigate all of the events, and has continued to issue a number of tickets in connection with the gatherings — two tickets for the May 1 rally in Winkler, six tickets for the rally at the Forks the same day, and 14 tickets for the May 3 protest at the Law Courts.

Further charges are expected.

