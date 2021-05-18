New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday after 11 new cases were reported the day before.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be participating in the briefing.

The update is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,073. The province said it revised its case count after a previously reported case in the Bathurst region was accounted for in another province.

Monday’s release also said another positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton on May 16 and the school community has been informed.

Students have moved to distance learning as of Tuesday and it will last until at least Thursday.

It’s the third case found at the high school. The other two were reported on May 13.

— with files from Alex Cooke