Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 11:21 am
A woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization clinic at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, May 14, 2021. View image in full screen
A woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization clinic at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, May 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

New Brunswick is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday after 11 new cases were reported the day before.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be participating in the briefing.

The update is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT.

READ MORE: COVID-19: 11 new cases reported in New Brunswick, including another at high school

As of Monday, the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,073. The province said it revised its case count after a previously reported case in the Bathurst region was accounted for in another province.

Trending Stories

Monday’s release also said another positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton on May 16 and the school community has been informed.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New Brunwick MLAs may have been exposed to COVID-19 during last in-person legislative sitting' New Brunwick MLAs may have been exposed to COVID-19 during last in-person legislative sitting
New Brunwick MLAs may have been exposed to COVID-19 during last in-person legislative sitting

Students have moved to distance learning as of Tuesday and it will last until at least Thursday.

It’s the third case found at the high school. The other two were reported on May 13.

— with files from Alex Cooke 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagNew Brunswick tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers