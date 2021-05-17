COVID-19: 11 new cases reported in New Brunswick, including another at high school

Send this page to someone via email

There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Monday, including one case currently outside of the province.

In a release, the government said there are three new cases in Zone 2, the Saint John region, involving a person aged 19 or younger and two people in their 50s. Two are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the other is travel related.

Five of the new cases are in Zone 3, the Fredericton region. They involve two people aged 19 or younger, two people in their 40s and one person in their 50s. All are close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

There are two new cases in Zone 4, the Edmundston region, involving two people in their 50s. Both cases are under investigation.

The last case is in Zone 6, the Bathurst region, and is a person in their 30s. That case is travel related and the individual is outside of the province.

There are currently 118 active cases in New Brunswick. Since Sunday, another eight people have recovered from the virus.

There are 10 patients in hospital, six of whom are being hospitalized in New Brunswick. Two of them are in an intensive care unit. Four patients are hospitalized outside of the province, with one in an intensive care unit.

Another case at Fredericton high school

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,073. The province said Monday it revised its case count after a previously reported case in the Bathurst region was accounted for in another province.

Monday’s release also said another positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton on May 16 and the school community has been informed.

It’s the third case found at the high school. The other two were reported on May 13.

The province said no learning was scheduled today and students will move to distance learning on Tuesday, which will last until at least Thursday.

Exposure notifications

The province also released a number of new potential exposure locations to COVID-19. They are as follows:

Montana’s at 6 Trinity Ave., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 2, between 4 and 8 p.m.

Wolastoq Wharf at 527 Union St., Fredericton, on Sunday, May 9, between noon ant 2:30 p.m.

McDonald’s at 1177 Prospect St., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Kubbyhole Craft Shop at 1879 Route 3, Harvey, on Friday, May 7, between 1 and 9 p.m.

Cal’s Independent Grocer at 135 Otis Dr., Nackawic, on Friday, May 14, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Jean Coutu, 177 Victoria St., Edmunston, on Saturday, May 15, between noon and 1 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 314 from Vancouver to Montreal, departing at 11:24 p.m. on May 11.

Air Canada Flight 8902 from Montreal to Moncton, departing at 1:06 p.m. on May 12.

Anyone who has been to a public exposure site is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after the potential exposure. Even if they have no symptoms, people are strongly encouraged to get tested. Anyone who visited an exposure site is also asked to avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations like nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

If symptoms develop, people should isolate immediately and book a test.