Health

Shoppers Drug Mart selling rapid COVID-19 tests at stores in Ontario and Alberta

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 5:19 pm
File photo of a Shoppers Drug Mart. View image in full screen
File photo of a Shoppers Drug Mart. Eloise Therien/ Global News

Shoppers Drug Mart is now selling rapid COVID-19 tests at all stores in Ontario and Alberta.

Loblaw Companies made the announcement in a news release Monday, and said the tests are also available at Loblaw pharmacies.

The rapid antigen tests are available for those who are asymptomatic and haven’t been in contact with a confirmed case of the virus.

Read more: Alberta program allows small and medium business to apply for COVID-19 rapid tests

Though less sensitive than PCR tests, the rapid tests typically provide results within 15 to 20 minutes and “complements” public health testing, which often requires that someone be experiencing symptoms or be a close contact to qualify, the news release said.

Customers are asked to make an appointment to get a test, which costs $40, Loblaw said.

Click to play video: 'UBC team calls for more widespread use of COVID-19 rapid testing' UBC team calls for more widespread use of COVID-19 rapid testing
UBC team calls for more widespread use of COVID-19 rapid testing
