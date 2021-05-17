Menu

Crime

Cambridge, Ont., man facing more than a dozen new charges in child pornography investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 5:03 pm
Top view of black keyboard and handcuffs - cyber crime concept. View image in full screen
Top view of black keyboard and handcuffs - cyber crime concept. File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a Cambridge, Ont., man is now facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Police say the 27-year-old man was initially arrested in January before being charged with possession of child pornography, making available child pornography, possession of a prohibited weapon and breach probation.

Read more: Police investigating death of 1-year-old boy in Cambridge

They say several electronic devices were seized and after a warrant was completed, a computer forensic analysis was completed which has led to several other charges.

Police allege that the man was chatting with four children on one social media site which has led to 13 new charges including luring a child, making child pornography and sexual interference.

They also allege that the suspect was talking to a 12-year-old girl, who was believed to be located in the U.S. who was located with the assistance of Homeland Security.

The accused is also facing multiple charges in connection with this incident.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police seek to identify individual in sexual assault investigation

Police also allege that the man posted intimate images of a woman on another website. The say this incident includes historical allegations.

The suspect has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and distribution of intimate images.

 

