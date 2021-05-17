Identity of woman in hospital since March 25 remains a mystery: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police and local health-care providers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who’s been in the hospital since the end of March.

Police say they found the woman in the area of Highway 5 and Moxley Road in Flamborough on the evening of March 25.

Investigators say she had been seen wandering around the area for several hours and appeared to be confused, and was transported to hospital out of concern for her well-being.

Do you know this woman? Hamilton Police and Hamilton Healthcare providers need your help in identifying her. She has been in a #HamOnt hospital since the end of March. If you know her, please call 905-546-3851 or 905-546-8969 Read More: https://t.co/jlx6Q3gNmX — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 17, 2021

Hospital officials and police have been trying to identify the woman ever since.

Police have determined she had been in downtown Hamilton for several months and occasionally used the shelter system. However, her whereabouts prior to that are unknown.

Investigators say the woman responds to the name Bunny Falcon, but has previously gone by Fern Keys, Brooksy Shields, Rebecca Lockhart, Goldie California and Fern Munro Fawcett.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist investigators in identifying the woman to call them.

The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

