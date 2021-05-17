Menu

Canada

Identity of woman in hospital since March 25 remains a mystery: Hamilton police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 17, 2021 4:33 pm
Hamilton police are hoping the public can help them identify a woman who has been in the hospital for nearly two months. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are hoping the public can help them identify a woman who has been in the hospital for nearly two months. Global News

Hamilton Police and local health-care providers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who’s been in the hospital since the end of March.

Police say they found the woman in the area of Highway 5 and Moxley Road in Flamborough on the evening of March 25.

Investigators say she had been seen wandering around the area for several hours and appeared to be confused, and was transported to hospital out of concern for her well-being.

Hospital officials and police have been trying to identify the woman ever since.

Police have determined she had been in downtown Hamilton for several months and occasionally used the shelter system. However, her whereabouts prior to that are unknown.

Investigators say the woman responds to the name Bunny Falcon, but has previously gone by Fern Keys, Brooksy Shields, Rebecca Lockhart, Goldie California and Fern Munro Fawcett.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist investigators in identifying the woman to call them.

The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

