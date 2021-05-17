Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police charge 22 with COVID-19 breaches at anti-mask, pro-Palestinian events

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 8:08 am
Hamilton police charge 22 with COVID-19 breaches at anti-mask, pro-Palestinian events - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Two separate demonstrations in Hamilton on Sunday resulted in 22 charges for not following current provincial COVID-19 regulations.

Hamilton Police say eight people were charged in connection with another Hugs Over Masks event out front of city hall.

The charges were for gathering at an event that exceeded the number of people allowed.

Authorities have laid multiple charges over the past few months for Hugs Over Masks events, which have been a regular occurrence in Hamilton on Sundays since July 2020.

The latest event drew 20 people.

Read more: Police lay charges in Hamilton, St. Catharines in connection with COVID-19 protests

Meanwhile, a protest in support of the Palestinian people, which drew about 1,000 later on Sunday, led to 12 charges, while two organizers received additional charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say there may be further charges as the event is still under review.

During a COVID-19 update from the city last week, emergency operations centre (EOC) director Paul Johnson said protests continue to be an “unfortunate” occurrence every weekend in the city amid the stay-at-home order.

The EOC boss said charges laid by both police and bylaw officers typically are not the only ones as some of the demonstrations are still under review “after the fact.”

“Sometimes we need to investigate, and are really focused on making sure that the organizers of these events are found and the charges are laid appropriately,” Johnson said.

Click to play video: 'Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators clash in downtown Montreal protest' Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators clash in downtown Montreal protest
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagHamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagHugs over masks taganti-covid-19 protests tagdemonstrations in hamilton tagpro-Palestinian protest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers