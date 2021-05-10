Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police lay charges in Hamilton, St. Catharines in connection with COVID-19 protests

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 9:26 am
Police lay charges in Hamilton, St. Catharines in connection with COVID-19 protests - image View image in full screen
Global News

Officers in Hamilton and Niagara Region laid more charges on the weekend in connection with the organizing of rallies protesting the province’s current COVID-19 regulations that restrict gatherings and have kept non-essential businesses closed.

Hamilton police say seven people were given court summons after another “Hugs Over Masks” event Sunday in the forecourt of City Hall by Bay Street South and Main Street. The event drew nine people who failed to follow current social distancing and face-covering protocols, according to a police spokesperson.

Read more: Organizers of 2 Hamilton events protesting COVID-19 restrictions face charges: police

Authorities have laid multiple charges over the past few months for multiple Hugs Over Masks events, which have been a regular occurrence in Hamilton on Sundays since July 2020.

The group claims that the protests are in support of “restoring our liberties” in Ontario and that current COVID-19 measures are “unnecessarily harming Ontarians’ health and rights.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calgary mayor says anti-mask rallies are ‘thinly veiled white nationalist’ protests' Calgary mayor says anti-mask rallies are ‘thinly veiled white nationalist’ protests

Last month a similar rally on April 19 drew just under 50 people and saw a pair of organizers charged.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, police in St. Catharines laid charges against a 37-year-old Niagara Falls man at a similar gathering at city hall on Saturday. The accused faces three charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Further charges are pending, according to Niagara police.

Read more: Police charge organizers of anti-lockdown protest in Niagara Falls

Niagara has seen a number of anti-lockdown protests in the region over the last month.

A gathering on April 17 in Niagara Falls saw a handful of people charged under the criminal code for causing a nuisance and endangering lives or safety of the public for the “organized” gathering, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara Region’s chair has even filed a complaint with the integrity commissioner for an early April rally in St. Catharines that included the mayor of West Lincoln after he was issued a court summons for his participation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagNiagara Regional Police tagNiagara Falls tagSt. Catharines tagelizabeth richardson tagHugs over masks taganti-covid-19 protests tagdemonstartions in hamilton taghamilton covid-19 protests tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers