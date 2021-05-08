Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 8 2021 10:21pm
03:03

Very low turnout for Sunset Beach anti-restriction protest

A handful of people opposed to COVID-19 restrictions held a small protest at Sunset Beach on Saturday evening. Emad Agahi reports.

Advertisement

Video Home