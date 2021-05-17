COVID-19: 141 new cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 141 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in the region since Friday, bringing the total local number up to 11,415, including 241 deaths.

Local public health also reported 123 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Monday, bringing the total up to 4,173, 759 of which are active.

Forty-one of the new cases are in Barrie, while 30 are in Bradford, 22 are in New Tecumseth and 17 are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Ramara, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

Seventy-one of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 31 are community-acquired, eight are outbreak-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 39.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 11,415 coronavirus cases, 84 per cent — or 9,604 — have recovered, while 27 people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 2,170 new COVID-19 cases bringing the provincial total up to 511,486, including 8,489 deaths.